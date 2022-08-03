80°
Sen. Bodi White hospitalized with covid symptoms
BATON ROUGE – Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, was hospitalized Tuesday at a New Orleans hospital with covid-related symptoms.
White was brought to Ochsner Medical Center by ambulance, said Lionel Rainey, his spokesman, adding that the symptoms followed spinal surgery.
"The decision to transport Senator White was made out of an abundance of caution and to allow him to be near his surgical team," Rainey said. "As of now, he is recovering well and in good spirits."
