Segment of railroad in Donaldsonville reopens after 17 train cars derailed; cleanup still underway

DONALDSONVILLE — A section of railroad in Donaldsonville where 17 train cars carrying chemicals derailed last week has been repaired and reopened, Louisiana State Police said Monday.

The Union Pacific Railroad train derailed around 7 a.m. at the intersection of LA 3089 and LA 70 on Friday.

"For the most part, the railway has been repaired and open for a few days. Also, there are no closures at this time for any roadways in that area," troopers said, adding that the area will be operating normally.

The remainder of the cleanup for the area will be taking place over the next couple of weeks to clean up all of the debris, but nothing is considered urgent by the State Police's hazardous materials team.

According to Union Pacific, cyanuric acid — a chemical used in herbicides and chlorine bleach — was released from three tank cars. According to markings on other train cars that derailed, the train was hauling multiple chemicals including propylene — an agent in rubber production — sulfuric acid and refrigerated oxygen, none of which are inherently harmful.

The area was cleared and the roadway was reopened Friday evening. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said there were no injuries and no hazardous materials to be concerned about, adding that they worked with the State Police's hazmat team and Union Pacific on the cleanup efforts.

"There is only a white powder substance on the ground that is non-hazardous made to make medicine," Commander Cody Melancon with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office's Hazardous Materials team said.

(Photo: Megan Landry)