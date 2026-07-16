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Secretary of state says increase in LLC registration shows state's robust economic health
BATON ROUGE - More than 20,000 limited liability companies were registered across the state between March and June, the Secretary of State Nancy Landry's office said on Thursday.
The 2026 number shows a 30% increase from LLC registrations during the same time frame as the prior year.
Landry says the increase shows an "encouraging sign of our state’s robust economic health."
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"Every new registration represents someone taking a stake in the future of Louisiana and creating new opportunities for our citizens," she said.
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