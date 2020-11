Second Plaquemine ferry out of service

BATON ROUGE - According to The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), as of Wednesday morning, the second Plaquemine ferry is out of service due to an electrical problem.

Officials say the vessel is expected to remain out of service for the next two to three days.

The first boat’s hours of operation are weekdays between 4:30 am and 8:00 pm and Saturday/Sunday between 9:30 am and 7:00 pm.