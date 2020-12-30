Sec of State proposes Spring elections feature expanded mail-in voting, nix extra early voting days

BATON ROUGE - Details regarding February and Spring elections, which are already just around the corner, are being addressed by state leaders.

According to The Advocate, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin would like to see an emergency plan for the February and Spring elections that have similarities to this past Fall's election process.

For example, Ardoin wants the upcoming elections to include the expansion of absentee mail voting allowed, but without additional days for early voting.

If lawmakers and Gov. John Bel Edwards support Ardoin's proposal, Louisiana will have in place the same mail-in voting expansion as the summer, November and December elections.

That said, record-breaking poll numbers wouldn't be likely this time around, as they were in Fall. This is because the February and Spring elections wouldn't feature early voting, which is what drew large numbers of voters.

If approved, the emergency protocols would be in place for the February, March and April elections.

In February, voters in outgoing state Rep. Stephen Dwight’s district will cast ballots for his replacement after he was elected District Attorney in Calcasieu Parish, with a March runoff, The Advocate reports.

The March and April elections are expected to feature the primary and runoff, respectively, for the race to replace U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, who is leaving for a senior role in President-elect Joe Biden’s White House.

But, Gov. Edwards has yet to set a date for this election and his office's spokeswoman, Christina Stephens, said the governor would set a date when Richmond officially resigns.

The March and April elections are already scheduled for municipal elections.