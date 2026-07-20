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SEC Media Days begins in Tampa
TAMPA, Fl. - 2026 SEC Media Days began Monday morning with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey taking the main podium.
Sankey discussed the accomplishments of the 16 member schools, as well as the ever-changing landscape of college football and college athletics.
The first four teams to make the rounds of many interviews were Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky.
LSU is set to face Kentucky on the road in October in week six. They're also slated for a game against Tennessee in Knoxville in late November.
During the offseason, new Kentucky head coach Will Stein hired former LSU offensive coordinator, Joe Sloan, to fill the same role for the Wildcats.
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LSU's Lane Kiffin, Whit Weeks, Trey'Dez Green and TJ Dottery are set to take on SEC Media Days Thursday morning.
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