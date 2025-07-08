SEC and LSU announce crew headed to SEC Media Days in Atlanta

BATON ROUGE - The start of football season is around the corner and talking season will start next week in Atlanta with SEC Media Days starting on Monday, July 14 at the Omni Hotel in downtown.

LSU and head coach Brian Kelly will bring quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, wide receiver Chris Hilton and linebacker Whit Weeks to lead off the speaking sessions on Monday morning.

2025 Football Media Days Student-Athlete Attendees

MONDAY

LSU

Chris Hilton Jr., WR, Senior

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Senior

Whit Weeks, LB, Junior

South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers, QB, Sophomore

DQ Smith, DB, Senior

Nick Barrett, DT, Senior

Ole Miss

TJ Dottery, LB, Junior

Cayden Lee, WR, Junior

Austin Simmons, QB, Sophomore

Vanderbilt

Randon Fontenette, S/OLB, Junior

Martel Hight, DB, Junior

Diego Pavia, QB, Graduate

TUESDAY

Auburn

Jackson Arnold, QB, Junior

Keldric Faulk, DL, Junior

Connor Lew, OL, Junior

Georgia

CJ Allen, LB, Junior

Daylen Everette, DB, Senior

Gunner Stockton, QB, Junior

Tennessee

Arion Carter, LB, Junior

Miles Kitselman, TE, Senior

Bryson Eason, DT, Senior

Texas

Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Junior

Arch Manning, QB, Sophomore

Michael Taaffe, DB, Senior

WEDNESDAY

Alabama

Tim Keenan III, DL, Senior

Deontae Lawson, LB, Senior

Kadyn Proctor, OL, Junior

Mississippi State

Blake Shapen, QB, QB, Graduate

Isaac Smith, S, Junior

Brenen Thompson, WR, Senior

F lorida

Caleb Banks, DL, Senior

Jake Slaughter, OL, Senior

DJ Lagway, QB, Sophomore

Oklahoma

John Mateer, QB, Junior

Robert Spears-Jennings, DB, Senior

R Mason Thomas, DL, Senior

THURSDAY

Arkansas

Cam Ball, DL, Senior

Taylen Green, QB, Senior

Xavian Sorey Jr., LB, Senior

Kentucky

Alex Afari Jr., LB, Senior

Jordan Lovett, DB, Senior

Josh Kattus, TE, Senior

Missouri

Daylan Carnell, S, Graduate

Connor Tollison, C, Graduate

Zion Young, DE, Senior

Texas A&M

Will Lee III, DB, Senior

Ar’maj Reed-Adams, OL, Graduate

Taurean York, LB, Junior