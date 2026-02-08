60°
Seahawks claim second Super Bowl title in 29-13 victory

55 minutes 20 seconds ago Sunday, February 08 2026 Feb 8, 2026 February 08, 2026 9:31 PM February 08, 2026 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Super Bowl 60 is complete: The Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots to claim the franchise’s second Super Bowl title.

Sam Darnold and the offense finally found the end zone on a 16-yard pass to AJ Barner early in the fourth quarter, while Jason Myers set a Super Bowl record with five field goals.

New England QB Drake Maye had brief moment with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Mack Hollins, but he followed that with an interception on the next drive. Maye fumbled on the next possession, and Uchenna Nwosu ran that one back for a TD.

