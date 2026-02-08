60°
Latest Weather Blog
Seahawks claim second Super Bowl title in 29-13 victory
Super Bowl 60 is complete: The Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots to claim the franchise’s second Super Bowl title.
Sam Darnold and the offense finally found the end zone on a 16-yard pass to AJ Barner early in the fourth quarter, while Jason Myers set a Super Bowl record with five field goals.
New England QB Drake Maye had brief moment with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Mack Hollins, but he followed that with an interception on the next drive. Maye fumbled on the next possession, and Uchenna Nwosu ran that one back for a TD.
