Schools upgrading security after Uvalde school shooting

ASSUMPTION PARISH - With the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, school districts are looking at significant security changes to keep students safe.

The Assumption Parish school board voted unanimously to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on immediate safety upgrades.

"The purpose of school is to educate our youth of Assumption Parish, but we do have to also make sure that they're safe," explained Superintendent Dr. John Barthelemy.

Assumption school board members agreed with all nine board members voting in favor to make upgrades in all school buildings.

"It is recommended securing all exterior door glass with the security laminate, recommend replacing locks and doors with whatever necessary," Dr. Barthelemy said during the meeting.

At the meeting, the superintendent broke down the schools' immediate needs and a three to five year plan based on each school.

"We're looking at some type of security measures as it relates to cameras, making sure our cameras are working properly, making sure the proper people have access to those cameras. Again we want to make sure our doors are secure, make sure our locks are working properly," he said.

The West Baton Rouge Superintendent also making upgrades across their district.

"Student safety and staff safety is number one. I mean if we can't do that then, the work that we do in terms of academic growth and personal growth really is insignificant if we can't protect everybody," West Baton Rouge Superintendent Wes Watts said.

West Baton Rouge schools are also implementing new technology with their security camera system.

"This technology uses artificial intelligence, and it allows us to detect weapons through our camera system," Watts said.

But they're hoping these are simply preventative measures.

"Hopefully, this will never detect something because it doesn't happen," he explained.

Some of those safety features that aren't already implemented will be added during the summer break.