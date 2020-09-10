School districts reviewing phased re-opening plans amid state entrance into phase 3

Ascension Parish

The Ascension Parish School System said Thursday, it will update its plan on transitioning more students to daily in-person learning soon after the governor revealed the state will move into phase 3 of its reopening plan.

The school system said while it has already outlined each of its phased reopening plans (posted here), it needs time to evaluate and organize.

The current schooling structure will remain in place through September 18.

"In the near future, we plan to transition some grades currently on alternating schedules to daily in-person learning. Additional details and anticipated timelines of a transition plan for more in-person learning will be released by the end of next week. Taking time to adequately implement our detailed plan will allow us to consider all implications before making changes to our current operations," the school district said.

East Baton Rouge Parish

Similarly, the EBR School System said Thursday, it was taking time to safely update is reopening plans. Schools are already planning for an adjusted hybrid model to begin Monday, September 14. But, the district will update its plans further.

The school system said more information will be issued after the governor specifies the phase 3 plans Friday. Despite announcing Thursday Louisiana will move into phase 3 Friday, the governor said he was waiting a day to make specific plans public. The governor is expected to outline what phase 3 means Friday.

The EBR School System said once those decisions are outlined and district officials have reviewed the latest guidelines, additional school reopening information will be made available.