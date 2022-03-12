School districts consider adjustments for buses as fuel prices skyrocket

PORT ALLEN - Diesel prices in Port Allen were $5.59 Friday, and if this cost keeps going up, the superintendent of West Baton Rouge Public Schools may have an issue.

"When you talk about buses that get about eight miles per gallon, you're talking about a lot of diesel fuel and so, a lot of cost could be incurred because of the spike in prices," Superintendent Wes Watts said Friday.

One bus driver told WBRZ she pays roughly $300 to fill up her bus. DS Bus South, which provides buses for the school system, currently covers that amount.

But if gas prices continue increasing, the company may have to pass along the cost to the school system.

This is something Watts is ready for.

"We're prepared for this, we will be able to handle it, and again we have a good bus company in terms of our relationship with them," Watts said.

The school system and the bus company are already talking about how they can keep the bills paid and make sure no child gets left behind at the bus stop.

"We're going to get through it," Watts said. "It's concerning, but it's more of a point of aggravation than it is a fear."