Saturday PM Forecast: Warm and Humid Overnight, Excessive Heat Remains Sunday

Tonight & Tomorrow: Thunderstorm activity will calm down in the overnight hours and thanks to the rain-cooled air from the earlier t-storms, we should experience a much better night with temps cooling a bit quicker. No rain is expected overnight as temperatures settle into the upper 70s and near 80 degrees. On Sunday, it will be another rinse and repeat scenario with the heat as high temperatures will once again run into the upper 90s and coupled with the humidity will cause feels-like temperatures to reach above 107 degrees. A slight chance of rain exist in the forecast, around 30% and we are also in the marginal category for severe t-storms again on Sunday.

An *EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING* will remain in effect across southeast Louisiana on Sunday. This means heat index values could go over 113 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity combined may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!

Up Next: The excessive heat will most certainly carry over to the beginning of the work week, but things should start to calm down by Tuesday as rain chance begin to increase and temperatures settle into the middle 90s with much less heat indicies

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: In the Eastern Tropical Atlantic, a tropical wave located between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for gradual development, and there is a high chance that a tropical depression could form during the early to middle portions of next week while the system moves westward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

--Keller & Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.