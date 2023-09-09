Saturday PM Forecast: Tiny taste of fall in store the next several days

Lower highs and lower lows will persist the next several days. Humidity will also be very low the next several days.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, we will get down into the low 70's under clear skies. Tomorrow, expect another day similar to today. Humidity will be way down and highs will top out in the low 90's. There is also a chance that we see next to no clouds throughout the day as moisture will be very low. That also means rain chances are basically zero.

Up Next: Monday will be another dry day with highs topping out in the mid 90's. Tuesday starts the return of the humidity. It will not be extreme yet, but it will be the first day it will start to feel slightly muggy. There is also the outside shot at a shower or two. Rain chances will start to really ramp up Wednesday through Friday as moisture surges into the area. Rain coverage is held at 20% right now but that could need to be increased, especially on Friday. After that, there are early indications of dry air once again overtaking our area.

The Tropics: Hurricane Lee with maximum winds around 115 mph is now a Category 3 storm that continues barreling WNW at 12 mph. This motion is expected to continue through early next week with a significant decrease in forward speed. On the forecast track, Lee is expected to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the weekend and into early next week. It is expected to slowly turn north by Wednesday, so threat to Gulf of Mexico is extremely low. Residents in Bermuda and on the east coast need to continue to monitor this system.

Tropical Storm Margot is a 45 mph tropical storm. It is forecast to become a hurricane, but it will stay out in the open Atlantic.

--Balin

