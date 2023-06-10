Saturday PM Forecast: shower count drops, temperatures to rise

Isolated showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast through the weekend, though coverage looks increasingly limited. Big time heat will become the story next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Lingering showers and thunderstorms will be fizzling as we move into the evening hours. Beyond midnight, gradual clearing is expected with lows in the low 70s. Sunday will play out similarly with early sunshine driving highs into the mid 90s. With the daytime warming, an isolated shower or thunderstorm could pop during the mid-to-late afternoon hours.

Up Next: The rain chances will begin to fade over the next few days as searing temperatures begin to rise. Look for highs in the mid to upper 90s Monday and beyond. Humidity will be building too, evidenced by lows in the mid to upper 70s. With that, we will have feels-like temperatures well into the 100s each afternoon during the workweek. Rain chances will continue to decrease to less than 10% each day.

The Tropics: The Atlantic Basin is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

--Josh

