WINTER WEATHER ALERTS issued ahead of incoming cold blast

The cold weather is almost here and several alerts have been issued ahead of it.

SUMMARY OF ALERTS

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY*** - Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch across portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Difficult travel conditions are possible and could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.

***HARD FREEZE WATCH*** - Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 21 possible Monday night into Tuesday morning. This includes Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, and Northern Tangipahoa Parishes as well as Wilkinson and Amite Counties. Note that additional parishes will be affected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and new alerts will be issued. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

***WIND CHILL ADVISORY*** - Very cold wind chills are expected across southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Feels-like temperatures could be as low as 5 above zero Monday night into Tuesday morning. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

DETAILED FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Today will feature mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the lower 60's. It will be a great day to make sure you are prepared for the cold. Don't forget the four p's (plants, pipes, people, and pets). Tonight, we will bottom out around 40 degrees with increasing cloud cover.

Up Next: The artic air will arrive on Monday. Temperatures are expected to barley reach 50 degrees, then dip down drastically in the evening. Some isolated showers will be possible during the day. Some of the artic air could overlap with the precipitation after dark. This could create a brief period of some freezing rain and sleet. Any accumulations look to be small around the capital area, but those accumulations could get higher north and northwest of Baton Rouge. Although accumulations look to be very small, this could still cause some minor impacts. Light icing will be possible on elevated surfaces, vehicles, and sidewalks. Widespread icing is not anticipated. This could still be enough to impact the Tuesday morning commute. Tuesday will be very cold with highs in the 30's and wind chills in the 20's. Wednesday morning will have a low in the teens and even colder wind chills. Thermometers will rebound into the 40s on Wednesday afternoon and continue to moderate from there, but stay below average for the remainder of the week. Some showers will be possible late Thursday into Friday. This will bring with it another big temperature drop by the weekend.

Hard Freeze – Expect low temperatures below 25 degrees on both Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Exposed pipes that are not properly insulated could freeze or burst. Wrap them with foam, newspaper or cloth and lightly drip a faucet overnight. Sensitive vegetation will be killed if not covered or moved inside.

Wind Chills – Northerly winds of 10-15mph will cause people and pets to experience feels-like temperatures, or wind chills, in the lower teens and 20s Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. Make sure people and pets have access to warmth. Minimize time outside, be sure to wear many light, loose fitting layers and keep extremities such as toes, fingers and ears covered.

Precipitation – Generally scattered, light rain showers are expected Monday into Monday night. Enough cold air may arrive for a few hours of sleet or freezing rain before precipitation ends very early Tuesday morning. At this time, very limited impacts are expected along and south of I-12, but some light ice accumulation is possible north and west of Baton Rouge and into southwest Mississippi.

Ice – Leftover moisture from overnight rain could result in some patchy ice on Tuesday morning, especially on elevated, exposed surfaces. Along with the potential for frozen precipitation (see above), some slick spots are possible on roadways. Stay in touch with the forecast and listen to local officials for road conditions and safety messages.

