Saturday PM Forecast: Dry the next several days before better rain chances next week

Temperatures will stay very comfortable the next several days and we will have very dry conditions. Another weather system could possibly impact our area starting on Wednesday, which will increase rain chances.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, we could potentially reach the upper 40's so you might want to wear a jacket in the morning. Tomorrow, expect high temperatures in the mid to upper 70's under mostly sunny skies. There will be very dry air still in the area. This will make humidity exceptionally low and make rain chances 0%. This will be an amazing day for any outdoor plans.

Up Next: The lows Monday morning will be very similar to Sunday's morning low, so expect the 40's once again. The pattern of cooler temperatures and no humidity will continue through Tuesday. After that, temperatures will start to rise once again, and there is decent confidence in another weather system entering the area. This will increase rain chances Wednesday through Friday. Another front could potentially move through by next Friday, which will bring some cooler and drier air with it.

The Tropics: A low-latitude tropical wave located near the west coast of Africa continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the early to middle part of next week while it moves westward to west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

– Balin

