Latest Weather Blog
Saturday AM: Several rounds of showers and storms
Most people will see rain today, stay connected with The Storm Station.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: A comfortable start to your Saturday with temperatures in the low-60s. The cloudy skies will stick around for most of the day today. Temperatures will creep into the upper-70s low-80s across the area this afternoon. How warm you get is all dependent on when you start seeing showers. The first round of rain will begin to bubble up just after lunch. Showers and storms could produce gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. A FLOOD WATCH has been put in place for protons of the WBRZ viewing area. Into the evening hours a cold front will set into the area. Along the front a line of showers and storms will push through bringing more rain and the potential for severe weather overnight.
Up Next: The showers and storms will linger into Sunday, but will be completely gone by sunrise. Temperatures will start comfortable in the 60s, and daytime highs will struggle to reach the mid-70s. Northerly winds will set in behind the front setting us up for a cool and comfortable Sunday. You will have a break from the rain for a few days. Starting off your work week, temperatures will be in the upper-40s Monday morning. The cool weather does not stick around for long. Temperatures will continue to climb back into the mid-80s by Wednesday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
