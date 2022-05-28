Saturday AM Forecast: More sunshine for this Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is off to a good start this morning. More pool days in our forecast!

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Waking up in the 60s this morning with clear blue skies. Temperatures will warm quickly into the upper 80s today. Humidity will stay low throughout the day. Temperatures will start to cool down into the 60s tonight.

An *AIR QUALITY ALERT* has been issued for the Baton Rouge area for Saturday. Light morning winds will reduce pollutant dispersion and continued warm temperatures and sunny skies will enhance ozone formation. Therefore, air quality levels will be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in the Baton Rouge area. You can help mitigate this issue and reduce emissions by driving less and refueling very early or very late in the day

Up Next: Pleasant late May weather is anticipated for the rest of the Memorial Day Weekend. Sunday we will be waking up in the 60s again. Humidity begins to sneak back into the area. We are expecting lots of sunshine but some clouds as well. Temperatures will get into the upper 80s. Not much change in the forecast as we head into the workweek. Starting Monday waking up feeling comfortable with temperatures in the mid-60s. By the afternoon hours, temperatures will be getting into the upper 80s to low 90s. The next chance for rain does not move into the forecast until Monday afternoon. A few stray showers may be popping up on Monday afternoon, but most of the day will be sunny. Humidity starts to increase as we head into next week a few stray showers will be possible. The same warm humid pattern will stick around until Thursday.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders as the intense heat makes a comeback—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

In the Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development expected over the next 5 days.

Click here to see the 7-day forecast.