Sandbags available at Gonzales Wastewater Plant
GONZALES - Residents of Gonzales can pick up sandbags on Tuesday at the Gonzales Wastewater Plant until 4 p.m.
City government said people who want to pick a few up need to have their ID ready with a valid Gonzales address.
