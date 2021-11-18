Salvation Army to give away more than 300 boxes of food Friday

BATON ROUGE - Thanksgiving is coming early for those at the Salvation Army. The nonprofit organization is prepared to give away hundreds of boxes full of Thanksgiving staple items and more.

“The box that you receive will be a Thanksgiving dinner for four people in it," said Morgan Dailey, Director of Development for the Salvation Army Baton Rouge. "Just the different things you’ll need to make a full dinner. You’ll also receive a 10 lb. bag of chicken, along with 10 lbs. of beef, and some different odds and ends things. We’ll also be giving away 12-packs of drinks."

The boxes are free to the public while supplies last. Due to the national supply shortage, the assortment of items didn't come easy or cheap.

“It was a little difficult ordering food this year," Dailey said. "There definitely was a lack of supply for us to choose from. We had to get some different name brands that we typically would. We had to piece some things together to be able to make a complete order."

To make matters worse, donations and volunteers are low in supply, and organizers say the demand for need in the community is higher than ever.

“I think all nonprofits have seen an increase in costs over the last year. I think we’ve also seen some donor fatigue in the city just with everything that’s going on," Dailey said.

Fortunately, the Army was able to pull things together just in time for their annual giveaway. Despite the challenges, they want to ensure as many families as possible will have food on the table this Thanksgiving.

The giveaway will begin at 4 p.m. at 7361 Airline Highway. Boxes are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Pre-registration is not necessary, but identification is required.

Click here to learn more about how you can help the Salvation Army this holiday season.