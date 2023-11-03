Saints WR Chris Olave arrested on reckless driving charge in New Orleans suburb

KENNER - New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave is facing a reckless driving charge after being arrested for driving double the speed limit in Kenner.

Olave was booked into the Kenner jail and released around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police Capt. Michael Cunningham said.

Olave was stopped in a mixed business and residential area of suburban New Orleans that officers were monitoring with radar because of citizen complaints about speeding, Cunningham said.

According to body cam footage, Olave was driving double the speed limit before he was pulled over. During brief questioning by the arresting officer, Olave said that he played for the Saints.

"And?" the officer responded.

Cunningham said Olave’s Dodge Charger accelerated up to a registered speed of 70 mph in a 35 mph in the distance of about two blocks from where the vehicle had turned onto the street and was observed “recklessly maneuvering between lanes and around other drivers on the roadway.”

Olave leads the Saints with 39 catches for 471 yards and has caught one touchdown pass.

The Saints (3-4) play at Indianapolis on Sunday.