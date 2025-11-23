59°
Saints waste plenty of opportunities, lose to Falcons at home
NEW ORLEANS - In the loudest atmosphere in the Superdome this season, the New Orleans Saints coughed up every opportunity to beat the Atlanta Falcons in a 24-10 loss.
New Orleans scored just three offensive points, thanks to two missed Blake Grupe field goals and multiple redzone failures. The Saints only touchdown was on a Justin Reid interception return for a touchdown. New Orleans had just 293 yards of total offense.
Tyler Shough finished 30-of-43 for 243 yards and an interception in his first regular season start at the Superdome.
New Orleans falls to 2-9 on the season. They travel to Miami to play the Dolphins next Sunday, November 30.
