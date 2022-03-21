71°
Saints re-sign QB Jameis Winston on 2-year deal

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints have agreed on a deal to bring back Jameis Winston in 2022.

Winston led the team to a 6-2 record last year before a major leg injury sidelined him for the rest of the season. 

This is a developing story. 

