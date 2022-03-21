71°
Latest Weather Blog
Saints re-sign QB Jameis Winston on 2-year deal
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints have agreed on a deal to bring back Jameis Winston in 2022.
Winston led the team to a 6-2 record last year before a major leg injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.
Saints re-signing QB Jameis Winston to 2-year, $28 million deal. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/pUxN9BkKuN— NFL (@NFL) March 21, 2022
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU hoops chooses Murray State's Matt McMahon to replace Will Wade
-
LSU hoops chooses Murray State's Matt McMahon to replace Will Wade
-
Lawmakers expected to grill State Police leaders over erased phone records
-
Melanie Curtin gets life sentence in rape case involving former sheriff's deputy
-
Renee Fleming's 'Music and the Mind' coming to Baton Rouge in May
Sports Video
-
LSU hoops chooses Murray State's Matt McMahon to replace Will Wade
-
LSU basketball losses to ISU in NCAA tournament
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey previewing NCAA Tournament play
-
Mobile sports betting a smash hit in first full month; state collected...
-
Baton Rouge area schools go 3-for-3 in State basketball title games