Saints drop preseason finale to Sean Payton's Broncos

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints finished the 2025 preseason winless.

New Orleans dropped its preseason finale Saturday at the Superdome to the Denver Broncos, 28-19.

The Broncos, led by former Saints head coach Sean Payton, were up 16-9 at halftime and 22-9 in the third quarter, and held off a Saints comeback with a touchdown on fourth down with just over two minutes left in the game.

For the Saints, Spencer Rattler got the start at quarterback. He helped New Orleans to two field goals in three drives, going 5-for-8 for 43 yards.

Tyler Shough came into the game in the second quarter, going 12-for-20 for 102 yards with a rushing touchdown in four drives. Shough did fumble in the third quarter.

New Orleans finishes the preseason 0-2-1. NFL rosters need to be cut to 53 players by August 26 at 3 p.m.

The Saints open the 2025 regular season at the Superdome against the Arizona Cardinals on September 7.