Rupert Murdoch, creator of Fox News, stepping down as head of News Corp. and Fox Corp.
NEW YORK (AP) — Rupert Murdoch, the 92-year-old media magnate who created Fox News, is stepping down as leader of both Fox’s parent company and his News Corp. media holdings.
Fox said in an announcement on Thursday that Murdoch would become chairman emeritus of both companies. His son, Lachlan, will become News Corp. chairman and continue as chief executive officer of Fox Corp.
Lachlan Murdoch said “we are grateful that he will serve as chairman emeritus and know he will continue to provide valued counsel to both companies.”
