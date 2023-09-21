93°
Rupert Murdoch, creator of Fox News, stepping down as head of News Corp. and Fox Corp.

4 hours 52 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, September 21 2023 Sep 21, 2023 September 21, 2023 8:37 AM September 21, 2023 in News
By: Associated Press
Photo via Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Rupert Murdoch, the 92-year-old media magnate who created Fox News, is stepping down as leader of both Fox’s parent company and his News Corp. media holdings.

Fox said in an announcement on Thursday that Murdoch would become chairman emeritus of both companies. His son, Lachlan, will become News Corp. chairman and continue as chief executive officer of Fox Corp.

Lachlan Murdoch said “we are grateful that he will serve as chairman emeritus and know he will continue to provide valued counsel to both companies.”

