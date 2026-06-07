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Roux's First Day at the Mansion introduces families to Louisiana's culture, storytelling and wildlife
BATON ROUGE — The Old Governor's Mansion in Baton Rouge invited families to a special literary event on Sunday.
Author Julie Becnel hosted Roux's First Day at the Mansion, a free event featuring a reading of her children's book "Roux's First Day."
The event included a scavenger hunt, a children's music class, a drawing workshop and a presentation from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries featuring alligators.
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Organizers said the activities are designed to celebrate Louisiana's culture, storytelling and wildlife.
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