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Roux's First Day at the Mansion introduces families to Louisiana's culture, storytelling and wildlife

2 hours 6 minutes 27 seconds ago Sunday, June 07 2026 Jun 7, 2026 June 07, 2026 7:01 PM June 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Old Governor's Mansion in Baton Rouge invited families to a special literary event on Sunday.

Author Julie Becnel hosted Roux's First Day at the Mansion, a free event featuring a reading of her children's book "Roux's First Day."

The event included a scavenger hunt, a children's music class, a drawing workshop and a presentation from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries featuring alligators. 

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Organizers said the activities are designed to celebrate Louisiana's culture, storytelling and wildlife.

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