Rouses Markets donating fridge, dairy products to Southern University food pantry

BATON ROUGE - To help alleviate food insecurity in the capital area, Rouses Markets, partnering with Dairy MAX, is donating a cooler and dairy products to Southern University's food pantry.

The two organizations are committed to helping address food insecurity on the rise due to increasing grocery costs. Dairy MAX will donate a 64-gallon dairy fridge to the university, and the local grocer will donate $8,000 in dairy products to help fill it.

Additionally, Rouses will continue to partner with the university for the next two years to ensure the fridge stays full of dairy supplies.

“Dairy foods like milk, cheese and yogurt are some of the most requested, yet least available foods in food pantries," said Dairy MAX business development manager Michelle Van Pelt. "Providing 13 essential nutrients like high-quality protein and calcium, it is an essential staple."

The Jaguar EATS food pantry is located in the Student Success Center in the Magnolia Building.