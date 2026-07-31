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Rollins Place closed in Zachary due to a water leak repair

3 hours 30 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, July 31 2026 Jul 31, 2026 July 31, 2026 10:53 AM July 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — The City of Zachary announced on Friday that Rollins Place is closed due to a water leak repair. 

According to officials, the roadway will be closed from Rollins Road to East Central Avenue until 5 p.m.

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Drivers in the area should use an alternate route.

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