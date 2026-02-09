65°
Road work will close lanes in portion of Bluebonnet Boulevard
ST. GEORGE - A portion of Bluebonnet Boulevard will have partial road closures over the next month.
The City of St. George said Monday that from Gail Drive to Jefferson Highway, Bluebonnet will be under construction from Feb. 12 to March 12.
The project is under the Sales Tax Street and Road Rehabilitation Program and will be managed by the City-Parish of Baton Rouge.
