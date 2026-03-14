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River Road African American Museum celebrates 32 year anniversary

1 hour 33 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, March 13 2026 Mar 13, 2026 March 13, 2026 10:44 PM March 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - The River Road African American Museum celebrated a milestone in Ascension Parish.

2026 marks 32 years of retelling stories and preserving the history of Black people across the river parishes.

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