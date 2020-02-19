Reward offered for information related to shooting death of endangered whooping crane

Generic image of whooping crane

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division is leading an investigation into the shooting death of an endangered whooping crane.

The animal, which was found on Nov. 15 in Elton, was killed in mid-November of 2019.

Necropsy results revealed that the crane was killed by a gunshot a day or two before its body was found.

Various groups are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the illegal shooting of this whooping crane.

Whooping cranes are the most endangered of the world’s crane species and killing was is a serious offense.

For this reason, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation is offering up to a $2,500 reward. LDWF’s Operation Game Thief program and Whooping Crane Conservation Association are each offering a reward of up to $1,000. LDWF also received a $500 donation for the reward from the International Crane Foundation.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal shooting should call the Louisiana Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-442-2511 or use LDWF’s tip411 program. To use the tip411 program, residents can text LADWF and their tip to 847411 or download the “LADWF Tips” app.

The hotline and the tip411 are monitored 24 hours a day. Upon request, informants can remain anonymous.

For more information, visit www.wlf.la.gov.