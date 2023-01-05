Resignations sought after school officials block grad from ceremony

AMITE - The NAACP's Tangipahoa chapter wants the parish's school superintendent and three School Board members to resign after the Amite High School valedictorian was blocked from participating in graduation for refusing to shave his beard.



At a Monday rally in support of Andrew Jones, the group's president, Patricia Morris, said Superintendent Mark Kolwe and board members Walter Daniels, Brett Duncan and Rose Dominguez should step down.



Jones, a 4.0 student said he supports Morris' call and believes the district's policy banning beards is "ridiculous." He says he had been allowed to wear facial hair all year, with no warning until the morning of graduation practice when he was told to shave or be barred from the ceremony.



Kolwe says all students received a copy of the participation requirements nearly three weeks before the May 18 ceremony.

