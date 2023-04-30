Residents parade through Glen Oaks neighborhood in honor of 11-year-old who was shot and killed

BATON ROUGE - On Saturday, residents paraded through the Glen Oaks area during a peace walk to remember the life of Matthew Fortenberry.

In March, the 11-year-old was shot and killed. City leaders like Councilman Darryl Hurst and State Senator Regina Barrow hosted the event to raise awareness and discuss ways to stop violence in Baton Rouge.

"The whole point is to talk about senseless violence, to make awareness and to make his death not to be in vain, but to create hope for others to make the change needed to make our community better," Hurst said.

After the parade, a job fair was hosted inside the school to promote education and employment opportunities.

“The way that you really become proactive is by creating education and opportunities that keep people off the streets. Make them busy during the daytime, bring hope, raise the median income, invest in our communities and that’s what we’re hoping to do today.”

In honor of their fallen friend, the school will be dedicating and renaming the basketball court after Matthew Fortenberry, who had just won a championship with the team shortly before his death.