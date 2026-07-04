Rescue Alliance hosts adoption event at the Cat Rescue Center of Gonzales

GONZALES — Rescue Alliance, along with the Cat Rescue Center of Gonzales, celebrated Independence Day by hosting a cat adoption event.

Visitors were invited to the center on Highway 44 to meet cats and kittens ready to join families.

"Independence Day is about freedom and new beginnings," said a Rescue Alliance spokesperson. "What better way to celebrate than by opening your heart and home to a cat in need?"

Adoption fees at the center help support rescue, medical care and spay and neuter efforts by Rescue Alliance.

For more information, click here.