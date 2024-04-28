Three Kenner Police officers shot during standoff Sunday, suspect killed

Photo: NOLA.com

KENNER - Three Kenner Police officers were shot Sunday while trying to execute a search warrant for attempted murder and armed robbery.

During a press conference, Kenner PD Capt. Mike Cunningham said officers were called to a home along Farm Road on Sunday morning. Officers found two people who had been shot sitting in a car. The victims told the officers that the gunfire came from 31-year-old Matthew Lathers' home.

Cunningham said the Kenner PD had an open investigation into Lathers for an armed robbery and attempted kidnapping that happened a block away from the house on Tuesday. He said officers recognized the numbered address and tried to execute a previously-signed search warrant with the department's SWAT team.

Two hours into the SWAT operation, Cunningham said officers sent in a robot—which was immobilized. Cunningham said officers did not have confirmation that someone was in the home, so the department sent a robot in before any people. An hour later, three SWAT officers entered Lathers' home to "free up" the robot. The group took fire and were injured.

Cunningham said the officers were able to get out of the home and were taken to a hospital, where two of them have been discharged and one remains in stable condition. One of the officers was shot in the arm, another in the leg and one in his stomach.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the JPSO SWAT team came in and took over the investigation. He said when the new SWAT truck arrived, Lathers shot six or seven rounds at the vehicle. Lopinto said Lathers came out again, holding a rifle, and one of JPSO's snipers shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Lopinto said law enforcement believes that Lathers knew officers were looking for him, and shot the two people in the car believing that they were police. Capt. Cunningham said the victims were either going to or coming from church and just happened to stop in the area. The victims are in stable condition.