REPORT: Tangipahoa Parish School Board sues Roseland, mayor after town seizes property

ROSELAND - The Tangipahoa Parish School Board filed a lawsuit against the town of Roseland and Mayor Van Showers, saying the town unlawfully seized school property used for parking, The Advocate reported.

The property, a piece of land across from Roseland Montessori School, is used by teachers and faculty to park. The school board said the town took control of the land to build a community center, blocking the school's access to it.

Judge William Dykes of the 21st Judicial District Court ordered Showers and the town to remove fencing on the property pending future rulings from the court.

The parking area is made up of a plot the town gave to the school district in 1910 for a high school building and another plot leased to the school since 2005. The 1910 deed says that the property would revert to the town if it ceased being used as a school; the school board argues that the land is being used by the school system for school purposes.

The case's first hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.