REPORT: Several restaurants set to open at site of former CVS on Government St.

Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Multiple restaurants are set to open at the site of a former CVS Pharmacy on the corner of Government Street and Acadian Thruway, according to a report by The Advocate.

Wingstop, Marco's Pizza, PJ's Coffee and Donuts and Burgers have all reportedly signed leases for suites at the former pharmacy, with three more leases still available. 

The newspaper reported that the 11,224-square-foot building will be divided into smaller units, ranging from 2,300 to 1,260 square feet. 

The site was most recently home to a CVS Pharmacy that closed in 2023. Long before that, it held a D.H. Holmes department store, which eventually became a Dillard's. However, the department store shut down in the mid-1990s and was eventually torn down. 

