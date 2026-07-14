Report: Ole Miss looking into taking 2 LSU football players to court over unpaid buyouts

Princewill Umanmielen (left), Devin Harper (right), LSU Football

OXFORD, Miss. - Ole Miss is considering going to court over buyouts from football players who transferred to LSU, Athletic Director Keith Carter said to the Clarion Ledger.

Carter said defensive end Princewill Umanmielen and linebacker Devin Harper have not paid their buyout for approximately six months, saying court is one of the avenues Ole Miss is considering.

"That would be an option, going and asking a court to get that money for you," Carter said. "Contracts are with the players. LSU could pay that on behalf of the players. So we're kind of exploring all of that right now."

At the time of his commitment to LSU, Princewell Umanmielen was the No. 1 ranked defensive end in the transfer portal, according to On3's ranking.