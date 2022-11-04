Report: Mom jailed with $4.5M bond in disturbing abuse case, says she's pregnant

Photo: KHOU

HOUSTON - A woman who packed her children into a car and fled to Baton Rouge in the dead of night while trying to evade Texas law enforcement is now being jailed on a $4.5 million bond.

The new details came out during a court hearing in Harris County Thursday, where Zaikiya Duncan's attorney claimed she is currently pregnant with her ninth child. Prosecutors also claim Duncan made a call from jail where she contacted someone in Louisiana and admitted to deleting videos and other potential evidence.

Duncan, 40, left town after her 15-year-old twins escaped their Cypress, Texas home in handcuffs and went knocking on neighbors' doors for help. Arrest documents previously laid out how one of the teens found the key to their cuffs in his mom's purse and hid the key in his mouth until everyone was asleep.

Police later interviewed the twins, who claimed they were beaten, forced to swallow their own urine and feces, and subjected to other horrific acts of abuse.

Once the teens escaped, Duncan and her boyfriend — 27-year-old Jova Terrell — drove all the way to Baton Rouge, where police cornered them near LSU. Both of them were jailed in Baton Rouge, but Duncan was sent back to Texas to face charges this past week. Terrell remains jailed in Louisiana as of Thursday.

If Duncan posts bond, she'll be placed under house arrest with GPS monitoring and will have no contact with her kids, who are currently in the custody Texas Child Protective Services.