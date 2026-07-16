REPORT: Federal court settlement clears way for Collis Temple Jr.'s company to resume East Feliciana project

CLINTON — A company owned by Collis Temple Jr. has resumed construction on a once-controversial renovation project outside of Clinton after a federal court settlement cleared the way, according to a report by The Advocate.

Temple's company, Harmony Behavioral Health, originally planned to convert a former nursing home and hospital along Grace Lane into a mental health facility that would have held people from parish jails who were deemed unfit to stand trial, the newspaper reported.

However, Jeff Williams, who oversees inspections and permits for East Feliciana, said Temple began work without a permit, which would have required rezoning for use as a mental health facility. Temple attempted to apply for a permit, but he continued work after the parish issued a stop-work order, Williams said.

Temple and two contractors were eventually issued criminal citations by the Sheriff’s Office.

The parties settled in April 2026, so Temple and his construction company are now moving forward with commercial renovations on the property. He said beyond repairs, there are no immediate plans for the building, and ruled out the possibility of converting it into a mental hospital.

“We’re just trying to get the repairs done so it can be in good condition,” Temple said. “We may sell it. It may be used as an emergency shelter; it may be used as a nursing home."