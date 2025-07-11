86°
REPORT: Construction of Buc-ee's in Lafayette slightly delayed amid poor weather conditions
LAFAYETTE — The contractor behind the construction of Lafayette's Buc-ee's says the project is on pause due to both design delays and poor weather conditions, Developing Lafayette reported Friday.
According to Triton Construction, there have been recent discussions between ownership and contractors to resume work on the massive gas station.
"We have recently been in discussions to get back out there," Triton told Developing Lafayette. "I don’t have a date yet but (it) should be happening soon.”
Once weather conditions improve, crews are expected to get back to work.
Buc-ee’s first announced the Lafayette location in December 2024.
