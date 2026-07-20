"Remain vigilant at all times," boaters urge caution after Amite River triple boat crash

PRAIRIEVILLE - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is still investigating a triple boat crash that sent four people to the hospital.

Three people hurt in the crash were taken to the hospital by ambulance, while another was taken by Acadian Air Med.

On Monday, people on the Amite River told WBRZ the crash is a reminder to exercise caution on Louisiana's waterways.

"Remain vigilant at all times," said Samuel Freeman, a personal watercraft operator. "You know what you're going to do, you're in control of your own watercraft, but you don't know what Joe Blow over there is going to do."

Boat repairman David Wade recommends everyone check their boat and gear to ensure safety equipment like life jackets and kill switches are up to date and working.

"If you're anchored, have your lights on, don't assume somebody is going to see and know you're there, especially at dusk and dark," Wade said.

Wade also noted dangerous blind curves along well-traveled waterways are a hazard for inexperienced boaters.

"Tickfaw, the Amite, where you have a lot of bends and natural turns, where somebody comes around too fast, all of the sudden, somebody's there and they can't stop. That's when you're going to have an injury," he said.

LDWF said the investigation remains ongoing.