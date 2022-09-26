RED FLAG WARNING issued for southeast Louisiana, southwest Mississippi

The National Weather Service has issued a RED FLAG WARNING due to critical fire conditions for the entire WBRZ Weather Forecast Area (except St. Mary Parish) from 10am to 7pm Tuesday. This includes the parishes of: Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Assumption, St. James, Tangipahoa, Livingston, Ascension and the counties of Wilkinson, Amite, and Pike.

The combination of low relative humidity near 25 percent and winds between 15 and 20 mph with higher gusts will produce a high fire danger across the area. To get the detailed forecast for Friday and the weekend, CLICK HERE.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.

Many locations in the region have gone more than two weeks since measurable rain and dry conditons will continue for the duration of this week. With increased winds due to Hurricane Ian nearby in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, favorable fire conditons could persist through much of the week.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can all contribute to volatile fire behavior.

