Red Cross volunteer from New Orleans died while helping with New Mexico wildfire, flood response

NEW ORLEANS - A Red Cross volunteer from New Orleans died while supporting communities impacted by recent wildfires and floods in New Mexico, the organization said.

Christopher Coleman, born and raised in New Orleans, served in the United States Air Force before becoming a volunteer for the Red Cross in 2016. He deployed to 11 disasters across the country.

Coleman was laid to rest last week at Baton Rouge National Cemetery.