76°
Latest Weather Blog
Red Cross volunteer from New Orleans died while helping with New Mexico wildfire, flood response
NEW ORLEANS - A Red Cross volunteer from New Orleans died while supporting communities impacted by recent wildfires and floods in New Mexico, the organization said.
Christopher Coleman, born and raised in New Orleans, served in the United States Air Force before becoming a volunteer for the Red Cross in 2016. He deployed to 11 disasters across the country.
Trending News
Coleman was laid to rest last week at Baton Rouge National Cemetery.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Film-making high school coming to Baton Rouge next fall
-
Pope Leo XIV appoints new Archbishop of New Orleans
-
Man accused of punching home after being asked to leave arrested after...
-
3 people shot at immigration detention facility in Dallas and the shooter...
-
Two dead after Amtrak train in Mardi Gras Line hits vehicle in...
Sports Video
-
New Pointe Coupee stadium to be named after Patrick Queen
-
LSU football to face Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M in new...
-
LSU will not play Alabama yearly in SEC's new 9-game conference football...
-
WATCH: Brian Kelly previews LSU-Ole Miss game in Oxford
-
Ju'Juan Johnson makes most of opportunity