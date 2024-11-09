Readers and library lovers join together at Livingston Parish Book Festival

DENHAM SPRINGS - Book worms in Livingston Parish were in for a treat Saturday afternoon when the parish's main library hosted its ninth annual book festival.

The event festured author discussions, live music, food and fun activities. The library's David Gray says his staff looks forward to this program each year.

"It's a way for the community to come together to celebrate books and literacy in Livingston Parish. This is the biggest event we put on and it's an event this whole staff every year when we're getting ready for a book fest this is the day we look forward to more than anything," Gray said.

To see more library events, click here.