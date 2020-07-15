Rain coverage going up for Wednesday and Thursday

Heat index values will hit triple digits today, but only for a few hours.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Triple-digit heat index values will be back for a few hours this afternoon. Temperatures will near 93 degrees before some rain moves into the area. Showers will start isolated in the afternoon and become scattered over the viewing area. Rain will help to cool the air and drop those “feels like” temperatures into the 70s for some. Overnight lows will be near 77.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: Temperatures will remain in the 90s for the rest of the 7-Day forecast, but the Heat Advisories are coming to an end. Thursday and Friday temperatures will be near 92 degrees and there will be a chance for afternoon showers every day through the weekend. Thursday rain coverage will be near 50% of the viewing area and 30% on Friday. More rain means cooler temperatures from the rain-cooled air. Those who see rain will feel much cooler than those with more sun. Overnight temperatures will be near 77 for the rest of the week.

The Tropics: No active advisories.

THE EXPLANATION:

An upper-level ridge now over Texas continues to be suppressed by a broad trough out of Canada. The flow will shift to easterly and bring more rain and clouds. Humidity will stay put for the next 7 days. Precipitable water values are up near 2 inches, and upper-level subsidence is becoming more and scarcer. Flash flooding could become a problem with shower and storms on Thursday. The water content is certainly present, it will come down to the rain rate with each individual storm. Rain chances will continue to increase through Thursday. So far, Thursday looks like the wettest day of the forecast, but afternoon showers and storms are likely each afternoon through Monday.

--Marisa

