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Race close for Baton Rouge Family Court post; mixed results for crime district fund, fire service
BATON ROUGE – A pair of attorneys practicing family law faced off Saturday in a contest for an open seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish Family Court.
Democrat Caulette “Twin” Jackson-Guillard was leading Republican Joseph Cataldie by a slim margin with eight out of 123 precincts reporting unofficial returns. The winner will replace Pamela Baker in Election Section 3, Division A. Baker retired last year after serving nearly two decades on the bench.
Jackson-Guillard sought a family court post in 2023 but lost; this was Cataldie’s first election.
In other voting in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, residents in the Forest Heights Park Crime Prevention and Neighborhood District reauthorized a $220 per parcel fee and gave the district’s board permission to raise the fee to $250.
The fee is expected to generate $40,260 a year.
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And in Fire Protection District No. 6, voters rejected a 5-mill property tax renewal. It would have raised about $351,000 for the district, which serves an area along Prescott Road in northeastern Baton Rouge.
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