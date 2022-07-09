81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Protesters call for Mayor Holden's resignation at BR City Hall

5 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Monday, July 11 2016 Jul 11, 2016 July 11, 2016 2:03 PM July 11, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

BATON ROUGE - Protests are continuing at BR City Hall on Monday afternoon with many of the protesters calling for Mayor-President “Kip” Holden’s resignation in the wake of an officer-involved killing that has rocked the city to its core.

Just before 2 p.m., a group of demonstrators was gathered at the door to city hall as they continued to chant. Police could be seen guarding the entrance lobby.

Earlier in the day, a small group of protesters showed up for more than an hour outside of city hall. District Attorney Hillar Moore originally had a press conference scheduled to be held there, but that speaking event was moved to the GOHSEP building. In the DA’s address, he announced that he is recusing himself from the case, citing personal ties with the parents of one of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of a black man outside of a Baton Rouge convenience store last week.

In addition to calling for the mayor’s resignation, many of the protesters say they want to see the officers involved in the shooting to be convicted of murder.

