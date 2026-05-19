Proposed pay raises for state offices at risk following Saturday's amendment failure

BATON ROUGE - Last month, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore and several other district attorneys across the state asked the state legislature to help fund more assistant district attorney positions and a salary increase for starting ADAs, but Moore says that funding may no longer be on the table.

"We need relief, and we thought we saw relief coming pretty soon. We thought we saw some substantial relief, but it looks like that's probably not going to happen," Moore said.

Five constitutional amendments were on Saturday's ballot. One of those amendments would have reallocated money from education funds to give teachers and support staff a permanent pay raise.

But they all failed, leaving Governor Jeff Landry to take to social media on Monday, saying if teachers don't get a permanent raise this year, no state government employees will get a pay raise.

"Besides parents, teachers are there, and then there's police and district attorneys, that have to fill in when there's no parents or when things fail. So I think that we clearly understand there will probably be no raise in sight," Moore said.

Moore went to the Capitol last month requesting 25 additional assistant district attorney positions.

He says it's not just the failure of the amendments 3 and 4 that could impact funding for more positions in his office.

He says it's also the fact that the revenue estimating conference's projection of the amount of money the state has to spend came back 200 million dollars less than what they thought.

"That surely set a lot of people's hopes and dreams and programs back, particularly district attorneys. So, that's something that we knew going in, that we were waiting on the estimation, and it came in a lot less than what everyone thought it'd be," Moore said.

Now, the legislature could still approve the additional positions for the district attorney's office, but they would still need the money to bring on more assistant district attorneys.

"We're still hopeful that the state can find some money to fund those positions, particularly for Baton Rouge, cause we are way behind and being very needy for assistant DA spots," Moore said.