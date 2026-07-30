Program designed to help Louisiana residents get internet reaches over $100 million in payments

BATON ROUGE - A program designed to help Louisiana residents in rural areas get reliable internet has reached over $100 million in infrastructure payments.

Gumbo 1.0 is a part of the state's effort to achieve statewide broadband internet coverage by 2028.

Funded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Capital Projects Fund, the Louisiana Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity (ConnectLa) leads the state's effort to close the digital divide and has distributed $102 million to participating internet service providers.

Through this funding, 49,000 locations have been served, and over 60% of payments have gone to Louisiana-based companies, according to a press release.